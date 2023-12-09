Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $213.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.67.

Ecolab stock opened at $192.12 on Tuesday. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $193.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.40.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,661,330,000 after purchasing an additional 883,380 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,327,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,020,000 after buying an additional 96,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,760,000 after buying an additional 141,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

