Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-2.80 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $69.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.51. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,037,427 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.