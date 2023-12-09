Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELD shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$12.20 to C$11.70 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$16.98 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$10.69 and a 1 year high of C$18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.68. The company has a market cap of C$3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.21. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of C$329.04 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.7177585 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 39,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$614,125.50. In related news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total value of C$179,737.85. Also, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 39,621 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$614,125.50. Insiders sold 61,813 shares of company stock valued at $996,636 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

