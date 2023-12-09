Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Increases Dividend to $1.30 Per Share

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company has increased its dividend by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Eli Lilly and Company has a payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company to earn $12.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.7 %

LLY opened at $598.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $585.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,818 shares of company stock worth $131,230,682. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 216.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

