Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 3,990.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 845,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824,375 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $12,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ERJ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 461.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 340.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERJ opened at $18.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.65. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ERJ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

