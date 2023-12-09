Energean (LON:ENOG) Trading Down 0.8%

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 979 ($12.37) and last traded at GBX 992.50 ($12.54). Approximately 249,281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 480,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,000 ($12.63).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Energean from GBX 1,555 ($19.64) to GBX 1,520 ($19.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Energean alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energean

Energean Stock Performance

Energean Dividend Announcement

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 921.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,044.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of £1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7,200.00 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. Energean’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69,285.71%.

Energean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.