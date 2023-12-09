ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENG opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $9.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.62.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 398.63% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ENGlobal

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENG. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ENGlobal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ENGlobal by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the 1st quarter worth $1,064,000. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two

