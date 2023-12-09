ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Price Performance
NASDAQ:ENG opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $9.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.62.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 398.63% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ENGlobal
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
