EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,131 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.05.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $118.96 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.41 and a 200-day moving average of $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

