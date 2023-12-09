EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $125,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $118.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.05.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

