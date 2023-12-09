Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Director Acquires $18,500.00 in Stock

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) Director Valerie Denise Harding Start bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $18,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ERAS stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Erasca, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERAS. Mizuho cut their target price on Erasca from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Erasca from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Erasca by 6.4% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 8,356,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Erasca by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,917,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,091,000 after buying an additional 1,545,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Erasca by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,601,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after buying an additional 575,333 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Erasca by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,143,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,316,000 after buying an additional 77,295 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Erasca by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,976,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 294,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

