Ergoteles LLC Acquires 140,571 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 353,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,571 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in NOV by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in NOV by 19.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,904 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in NOV by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $18.92 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.79.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOV

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.