Ergoteles LLC Boosts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,740 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 97,751 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,953,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,951 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $389,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,027,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,055,000 after acquiring an additional 350,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.76.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.49. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.