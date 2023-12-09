Ergoteles LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 68.7% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,164,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,480,000 after buying an additional 2,918,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $97,717,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 263.0% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 931,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,340,000 after purchasing an additional 674,551 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 34.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,447,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,317,000 after purchasing an additional 620,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $738,484.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,674.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $738,484.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,674.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 21,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $1,964,617.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 988,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,365,353.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,057 shares of company stock valued at $48,819,378. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $83.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.79 and its 200-day moving average is $84.48. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.29%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

