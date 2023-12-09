Ergoteles LLC Has $4.73 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 160.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $401.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $302.17 and a twelve month high of $416.19. The company has a market cap of $194.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

