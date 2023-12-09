Ergoteles LLC Increases Stock Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) by 253.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 378,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,469 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.87. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $131.96 million for the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

