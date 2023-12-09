Ergoteles LLC Makes New $4.14 Million Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $232.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.74 and a twelve month high of $249.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.07.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.57.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

