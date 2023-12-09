Ergoteles LLC Makes New $4.65 Million Investment in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 319,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Frontline by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 14,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Frontline by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Stock Performance

NYSE:FRO opened at $19.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. Frontline plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $232.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.94 million. Frontline had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 31.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRO. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Frontline

About Frontline

(Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.