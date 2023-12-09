Ergoteles LLC Purchases 28,932 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,932 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,256,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,993,923,000 after acquiring an additional 131,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,781,363,000 after acquiring an additional 488,392 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,455,000 after acquiring an additional 246,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,162,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,935,000 after acquiring an additional 442,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ES opened at $59.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ES. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

