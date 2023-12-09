Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,522,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,985,196,000 after buying an additional 463,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,144,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,554,000 after buying an additional 423,093 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,752,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,857,000 after buying an additional 983,146 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,150,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,564,000 after buying an additional 248,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

