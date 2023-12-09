Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,390 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,749,000 after buying an additional 28,312 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 1.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 257.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Etsy from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.92.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $80.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.12. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.75 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $675,227.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,434.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $675,227.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,434.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,413 shares of company stock worth $2,819,717 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

