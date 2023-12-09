EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Director Debby Soo Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) Director Debby Soo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,480.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Debby Soo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Debby Soo sold 10,588 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $89,574.48.

Shares of EVCM opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $13.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EverCommerce by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $2,153,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EverCommerce by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in EverCommerce by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.39.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

