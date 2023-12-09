EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) General Counsel Lisa E. Storey Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Lisa E. Storey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $145,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 110,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,377.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $10.14 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in EverCommerce by 871.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
