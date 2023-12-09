Evercore ISI Boosts Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Price Target to $230.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $226.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.57.

Shares of BR opened at $191.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $131.83 and a 1-year high of $196.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.84%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

