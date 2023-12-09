EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

EVER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upgraded EverQuote from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EverQuote from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

EverQuote Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $18.86.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.25 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. On average, analysts predict that EverQuote will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,300,000 after purchasing an additional 696,994 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 592,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 100,133 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,362,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,067,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 107,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

