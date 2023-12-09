EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.20.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.25.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,919,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $41,873,823.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,919,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,321.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 437,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 328,655 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 316,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 296,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

