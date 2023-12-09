Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI trimmed its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,128 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.14% of Fastenal worth $48,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 798,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 120,350 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $610,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,170,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,070,288.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $610,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,128 shares of company stock worth $7,647,747. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $62.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.09. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $62.60.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.