Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Trading Down 2.3%

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.33. 328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program.

