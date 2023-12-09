First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $55.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.56.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

