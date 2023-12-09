First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,443,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,421 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $26,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $645,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 658.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 107,090 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth $936,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,380,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $18.98.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

