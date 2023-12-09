Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,540 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.1% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 41,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average of $66.30.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

