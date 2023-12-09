Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $158.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $458.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.53 and its 200 day moving average is $147.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

