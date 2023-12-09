Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,468 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in Netflix by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 330,727 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $145,682,000 after buying an additional 70,452 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Netflix by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 23,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Netflix by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 43,718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $19,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,594 shares of company stock valued at $49,471,141. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $453.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.68. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

