Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $4.91 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,731 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Alphabet stock opened at $134.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $141.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

