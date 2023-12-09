Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,467 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $185.66 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $165.10 and a 1 year high of $192.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.21.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.