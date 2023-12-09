Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:FT opened at $6.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Franklin Universal Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FT. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

