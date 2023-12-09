Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.
Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.
Franklin Universal Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:FT opened at $6.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $7.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Franklin Universal Trust
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Universal Trust
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.