Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,603 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 1.2% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $610,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 42,619 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,690 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,433,000 after buying an additional 171,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FCX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $38.15 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

