Fundamental Research Analysts Give Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) a C$106.48 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$106.48 price objective on Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Olympia Financial Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Olympia Financial Group stock opened at C$94.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$89.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$83.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$228.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.45. Olympia Financial Group has a 1-year low of C$64.80 and a 1-year high of C$98.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

Olympia Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Insider Transactions at Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

In other Olympia Financial Group news, Director Gerardus Adrianus Janssen purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$86.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,800.00. In other news, Director Rick Skauge bought 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$90.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,950.00. Also, Director Gerardus Adrianus Janssen bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$86.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,800.00. Insiders have acquired 2,865 shares of company stock worth $252,754 in the last 90 days. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.