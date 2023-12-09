Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the second quarter worth $14,900,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 486.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 172,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after buying an additional 142,820 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth about $4,095,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,745,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at about $2,461,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UPRO opened at $49.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $52.22.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.