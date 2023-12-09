Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Eaton by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 86,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Eaton by 18.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 5.7% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $232.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.26. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $240.44. The company has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

