Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,095 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average is $73.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.