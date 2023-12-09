Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 15.1% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,412,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,134,000 after acquiring an additional 150,656 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 65.9% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.10. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $74.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.1899 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

