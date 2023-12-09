Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 157 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $156.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

