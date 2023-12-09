Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 18,000 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC cut its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group accounts for 6.5% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of CBRE Group worth $84,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 98,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,830,686,000 after acquiring an additional 220,698,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,405,000 after buying an additional 148,971 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,926,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,311,000 after buying an additional 226,861 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,726,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,146,000 after buying an additional 112,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,529,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,264,000 after acquiring an additional 454,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $82.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.79.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

