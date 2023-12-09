Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Trims Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,574 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Chimera Investment worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIM. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

