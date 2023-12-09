Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Gamida Cell from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.40.

Shares of GMDA stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.14, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 431.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 7,965,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465,865 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth $1,462,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gamida Cell by 698.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 21,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

