Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 1,750 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 3,562.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

BEPC stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 1.15. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 8.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -275.51%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

