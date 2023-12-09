Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 177 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 73.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $82.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.79. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

