Gilbert & Cook Inc. Takes Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Okta by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Okta by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Macquarie raised their target price on Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.86.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $72.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,542 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,505 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Stories

