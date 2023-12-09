Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Jason R. Kelly Sells 100,000 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,594,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,977.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.47 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 272.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 79.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 115,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 51,170 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 163,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 59,168 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 56.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

