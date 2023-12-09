Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 1,427 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 637,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.39% of Virtu Financial worth $11,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIRT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VIRT opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.30. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.22 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $853,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Virtu Financial news, COO Joseph Molluso acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $257,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 358,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,607.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,400.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.